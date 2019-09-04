september 11

PHOTOS: The aftermath of 9/11

1 / 25

AP Photo/ MARK LENNIHAN
NEW YORK CITY -- Each year, New York City and millions around the country commemorate 9/11 with mournful ceremonies, volunteering, appeals to "never forget," and drawing attention to the terror attacks' continued toll on first responders.

Relatives of the victims descend on ground zero in Lower Manhattan, and the events of that terrible day and the weeks, months and years that followed are never forgotten, nor are the memories of those killed by terrorists in hijacked planes.

Additionally, we remember all those who have died from 9/11-related illnesses from their heroic work at ground zero and those who suffer today.

PHOTOS: 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City

September 11 still shapes American policy, politics and everyday experiences in places from airports to office buildings, even if it's less of a constant presence in the public consciousness after 19 years.

The 9/11 commemorations are by now familiar rituals, but each year at ground zero, victims' relatives infuse the ceremony with personal messages of remembrance, inspiration and concern.

Related: Eyewitness News day-of-air coverage from September 11th, 2001

In the photo gallery above, see images from the aftermath of the terror attacks, from missing posters hung by the hundreds across the city to candlelight vigils held across the country.

CLICK HERE for more Eyewitness News reflections, photos and stories marking the anniversary of 9/11

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew york cityworld trade centerseptember 11terrorismseptember 11th
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
9/11 anniversary: Click for reflections, photos and stories
SEPTEMBER 11
19th Anniversary of 9/11: Schedule of events amid pandemic
Photos: 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center
9/11 'Tribute in Light' tested ahead of anniversary
Study finds higher risk of dementia in 9/11 first responders
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID Updates: Mayor de Blasio briefing | LIVE
Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia submits resignation
Ventilation issues delay teachers' return to 21 NYC schools
This single test promises to detect COVID-19, the flu and RSV
Derek Hough joins 'DWTS' judges' table for Season 29
Large fire damages commercial building on Long Island
Officer dies hours after jumping in river to save suspect
Show More
AccuWeather Forecast: Sunny but muggy
Some NJ school districts welcome students back with hybrid model
Massive 5-alarm fire at Bronx salvage yard deemed suspicious
Tropical Storm Rene expected to become hurricane Thursday
2 stabbed at Jersey Shore, suspects in custody
More TOP STORIES News