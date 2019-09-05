in our backyard

How pickles are helping to raise money for 16-month-old from New Jersey with rare condition

By and Heather Harkins
BELLEVILLE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Justin Dolan has been gardening for four years. It started as a competition with his 85-year-old dad. His 6x10-foot garden is in the rear of his Belleville, New Jersey home.

"We get into it. I grow tomatoes and cucumbers," he said. He decided to pickle the cucumbers and sell them, calling his business Dolan Dills.

This season, his hobby turned into a mission to help his friends who had a daughter that was born with a rare condition.

"We wanted to help. They're great friends and we wanted to do something."

16-month-old Sawyer Barrow was born with Vein of Galen aneurysmal malformation. The condition affects one in three million children her mom said. It produces an aneurysm in the brain that disrupts development.

"You never think it will happen to you until something like this happens to you," explained Natalie Barrow.

As medical bills began to mount, family and friends stepped in. The money raised from the pickles around the world totaled around $1,500.

"We wanted to pickle with a purpose. It's something that hopefully can inspire others to help in any way you can. Little seeds can change someone's life," Dolan said.

The family also harvested love from the garden too. "This has impacted us in more ways than anyone will ever know," Sawyer's mom said.

Sawyer goes in for another procedure next week. She is likely going to spend several nights in the hospital again. The pickles are sold out, but a GoFundMe page has been set up for the family's medical costs.

