SOCIETY

Michigan pizzeria calls customer 'White Trash' on delivery receipt

EMBED </>More Videos

Customer called 'White Trash' on pizza receipt

DETROIT, Michigan (WABC) --
A group of friends in Detroit say they were shocked to see the words "White Trash" written on their receipt after ordering a pizza Monday night.

Jason Charboneau said he and his friends were doing nothing disrespectful at the time and just wanted to get some food.

Now, he says he'll never go back to the restaurant.

"I don't need to know what people think of me," he said.

Charboneau added that he would tell the person who typed the words on the receipt to "grow up, at the very least, and lose the hate."

Jet's Pizza has since apologized, saying they do not tolerate this type of behavior and have made suggestions to the franchise location on how to deal with the employee.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyracismhate speechu.s. & worldMichigan
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
2018 Troop Greetings
Blind woman vanishes during visit to Peru, family says
Hells Angels to move headquarters to vacant Long Island church
Shelter trashes hospitalized homeless man's belongings
More Society
Top Stories
Shot fired at fleeing drug suspect during Yonkers bust
2 critically injured in 3-alarm Manhattan fire
12-year-old boy killed in Conn. drive-by shooting
Christmas Eve to be a holiday for federal workers in 2018
Teen found murdered on NYCHA rooftop in Brooklyn
NYPD officer saves pizzeria employee shot during robbery
Girl's inoperable brain tumor disappears, baffling doctors
Women sending love letters to convicted killer Chris Watts
Show More
Mayor appoints 1st Latina to lead NYC health department
Woman punched in face, sexually assaulted in Queens
AccuWeather Alert as holiday travel gets underway
Children's Place infant snowsuits recalled over choking hazard
Taxi drivers rally for congestion pricing exemption
More News