Society

Pliny the Younger to go on sale at Russian River Brewing Company in California Friday

By
SANTA ROSA, Calif. -- Crowds are lining up for the annual release of Pliny the Younger at the Russian River Brewing Company in Santa Rosa and Windsor in California.

Pliny is a triple India pale ale made from a secret recipe that will only be sold for two weeks.

For the first time ever Russian River will be selling the Younger in bottles for $10 apiece. You can only buy two bottles per visit. Only customers who line up to buy it on tap will be able to purchase bottles. The idea is to drink it within a few weeks for maximum flavor.

"Over time the hops tend to fall out of the beer and you don't get that freshness and that big pop and that hop aroma. So the fresher the better," said Natalie Cilurzo, Russian River Brewing Company.

Pliny the Younger is rated among the best beers in the country.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycraft beerbeeralcoholviral
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Severe thunderstorm warning for parts of NJ
Coronavirus concern: 4 from NJ cruise ship being evaluated
Large water main break causes flooding in Morningside Heights
Reality TV doctor accused of raping women break his silence
NJ high school basketball coach assaulted by players: police
Off-duty NYPD officer in custody after NYC burglary: Police
Cruise ship turned away as virus alarm doctor dies in China
Show More
Brooklyn demands answers after ICE agent shoots man in face
Search for attacker who pushed woman, punched man in Midtown
7 On Your Side: Cures for holiday spending hangover
7 Democratic candidates to take debate stage after chaos in Iowa
NYC man charged with child sex abuse; FBI searching for victims
More TOP STORIES News