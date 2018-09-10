SOCIETY

Indiana police escort 5-year-old girl to chemotherapy treatment

Megan Hickey
HAMMOND, Indiana --
A 5-year-old cancer patient from Hammond, Indiana, is getting her second-to-last chemotherapy treatment Monday, and it came with a special escort to the hospital in Indianapolis.

Sammy left for Indianapolis with her group of Hammond police officer escorts, and she was wide awake and so excited for her trip.

She arrived to find police lights flashing in front of the police department, and she gave everyone a big hug and showed off her special outfit while talking about her first-ever ride in a police squad car.

She was diagnosed with eye cancer when she was just 3 months old. She ultimately had to have one eye replaced, and then unfortunately, the cancer returned.

Sammy's mom, Diana Barr, said she's overwhelmed by the support.

"She laughed," she said. "She said, 'Mommy, have you ever been in a cop car?' I said, 'Nope.' I guess this is a first time for everything."

After the appointment, they're hoping to take her to lunch and maybe a little shopping trip. Sammy said she wants a teddy bear with a bow on it like the one she's wearing Monday.

