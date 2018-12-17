SOCIETY

Police officer writes open letter to speeding teen he caught going 100 mph

EMBED </>More Videos

"I hope you can envision me sitting in your kitchen telling your screaming mother that you have been killed," the officer wrote on Facebook.

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio --
A police officer wrote an open letter to a teenager he caught going 100 miles per hour Sunday morning.

The North Ridgeville Police Department shared the letter on Facebook, as the officer hopes the speeding teen constantly thinks about what he did.

"You seemed like a really nice kid who made a bad decision," the officer wrote. "I don't feel bad about this ticket at all. In fact, I'm proud of it. I hope you're paying it off for months and with every payment you think about how it wasn't worth it. I hope you slow down."

The note instantly went viral and has been shared over 65,000 times.


----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldspeedingteenagerfacebookOhio
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Changes coming in Holland Tunnel decorations controversy
Celebrities and notable figures who died in 2018
Newlyweds take wedding guests to shop 'Toys For Tots'
Family asks for holiday cards for terminally ill 4-year-old
More Society
Top Stories
Woman slashes Bronx bus rider who tried to pet her dog, police say
NYPD: Sex offender in attempted abduction may have more victims
Statue of Liberty climber Therese Okoumou found guilty
Suspect surrenders in mom's murder near newborn daughter
Changes coming in Holland Tunnel decorations controversy
Firefighter impersonated cop, questioned woman, police say
Family of woman wrongfully shot by police suing NYPD
Deer poacher ordered to repeatedly watch 'Bambi'
Show More
Warning: Large coyote or fox on the loose in Westchester
Gov. Cuomo proposes legalizing marijuana as part of 2019 agenda
Family asks for holiday cards for terminally ill 4-year-old
2 cats found inside buckets, new surveillance of suspect
LI day care owner in court after toddlers found in street
More News