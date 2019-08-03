Police officers help couple give birth at their home on Long Island

MINEOLA, Long Island (WABC) -- Police officers on Long Island all pitched in to help a couple give birth at their home in Mineola.
Christopher Lam called 911 on Friday morning after realizing his wife, Angelina wouldn't make it to the hospital on time to deliver her baby.
Three Nassau County police officers found Angelina on the kitchen floor. They helped deliver a healthy baby girl named Madison Olivia.
