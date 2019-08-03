Society

Police officers help couple give birth at their home on Long Island

By Eyewitness News
MINEOLA, Long Island (WABC) -- Police officers on Long Island all pitched in to help a couple give birth at their home in Mineola.

Christopher Lam called 911 on Friday morning after realizing his wife, Angelina wouldn't make it to the hospital on time to deliver her baby.

Three Nassau County police officers found Angelina on the kitchen floor. They helped deliver a healthy baby girl named Madison Olivia.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymineolanassau countybabypregnancypolice
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police investigating after bodies of man, woman found in Brooklyn apartment
Wake held for twins who died in Bronx hot car
Policing bringing in state troopers to help Hempstead Police
AccuWeather: Thunderstorms to start off weekend
2 injured in shooting, including 6-year-old girl, on NJ street
Cop involved in Garner death suspended after judge recommends firing
Woman stabbed in stomach at NYC subway station
Show More
Car drags police officer, crashes into house in NJ
Woman loses hair after using conditioner believed to have been tampered with
Police locate mother of abandoned baby found on porch
Man who died during arrest begs police to stop in bodycam video
New legislation aims to prevent hot car deaths amid Bronx tragedy
More TOP STORIES News