Police officers save man attempting to jump off bridge

Sade Baderinwa has more on the White Plains officers who saved a man who was about to jump off a bridge.

WHITE PLAINS, New York (WABC) --
Police in White Plains saved a man who was about to jump off a bridge on the Bronx River Parkway.

The officers tried to calmly talk the man back to safety. When that didn't work, one officer made a dangerous move.

The officer rushed towards the 28-year-old, bear hugs him and pins him against the railing. Two other officers quickly ran in and pulled him to safety.

Members of the Westchester County DPS also helped in the rescue. Authorities brought the man to the hospital for evaluation.

