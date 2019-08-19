Police searching for missing New Jersey teen

CLEMENTON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police in New Jersey are asking for the public's help in their search for a missing teenager.
Jazmaine Wright, 16, was last seen just after midnight on Saturday on North Smith Street in Clementon.
Wright was wearing blue pajama pants with a black bonnet on her head.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the police.
