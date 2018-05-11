SOCIETY

Police searching for missing teacher from Queens

EMBED </>More Videos

Bill Ritter has more on the search for a missing teacher from Queens.

Eyewitness News
COLLEGE POINT, Queens (WABC) --
Police are searching for answers after a New York City school teacher has been missing for a week.

Ketigh Johnson, 46, was last seen Saturday afternoon outside PS 29 in College Point, Queens where he is a music teacher.

Johnson has not reported to work since.

A neighbor says Johnson told him he was traveling upstate in his 2006 gray Hyundai Elantra.

The neighbor says he is an avid hiker and camper.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societymissing personteacherCollege PointNew York CityQueens
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Residents say trash can removal not helping litter problem
Women denied job after company says they have 'ghetto' names
Video: NYPD officer pulls over little driver, captures hearts
Man dedicates himself to teaching phys ed to kids with special needs
Controversy over high school dance team photo with police
More Society
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Show More
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
More News