Reopen NY: Pools reopen in Westchester County

By Eyewitness News
WHITE PLAINS, Westchester County (WABC) -- Two public swimming pools will open for the first time this year in Westchester County.

The pools opening are the Saxon Woods pool in White Plains and the Sprain Ridge pool in Yonkers.

Two more pools, Tibbetts Brook and Wilson's Woods are expected to open next week.

For more information, you can visit https://parks.westchestergov.com/activities/swimming

