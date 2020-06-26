Reopen NY: Pools reopen in Westchester County

The pools opening are the Saxon Woods pool in White Plains and the Sprain Ridge pool in Yonkers.
Two more pools, Tibbetts Brook and Wilson's Woods are expected to open next week.
For more information, you can visit https://parks.westchestergov.com/activities/swimming
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
abc7NY Phase Tracker:
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
REOPENING INFORMATION
What's Open, What's Closed
Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey
Reopening Connecticut
RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address