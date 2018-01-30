SOCIETY

Poor unfortunate soul: Kids upset after Ursula loses head during Little Mermaid ride

Kids upset after seeing headless Ursula on Little Mermaid ride (KTRK)

ANAHEIM, California --
Oh, poor unfortunate Ursula.

Kids on the Little Mermaid ride at Disney's California Adventure didn't quite get the experience they wanted after they saw a headless Ursula.

Twitter user @dizzzymissy shared a video on Jan. 28 that read: "This happened today which caught me off guard because Disney is usually so critical over things like this. #offwithherhead."

The animatronic sea creature continued to sing as her head dangled back and forth.

In the video, you could hear the Twitter user's little brother saying "It's broken."

Looks like Ursula signed her soul over to "Alice and the Wonderland's" Queen of Hearts.

Apparently, Ursula wasn't the only headless character. There were also several images on social media showing a figure from the Pirates of the Caribbean attraction without a head.
The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Disneyland and this station.

