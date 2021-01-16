Society

Papal jersey: Francis blesses Hawks jersey on MLK birthday

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Hawks sent a special gift to Pope Francis: an MLK jersey that was blessed by the pontiff on Martin Luther King Jr's 92nd birthday Friday.

The Vatican delivery followed Francis' meeting in November with a delegation of NBA players to discuss social justice and economic inequality.

The Hawks sent the pontiff their alternate jersey honoring the Atlanta native son and civil rights icon who was assassinated in 1968. It will be worn for the first time Monday when the team hosts its annual game on the King national holiday.

The team released a video that showed Francis opening a package that contained the No. 1 jersey, which has "MLK" across the front - instead of "Hawks" or the city name - and Francis' name across the back.

The pontiff said "Thank you very much" before blessing the jersey and signing it.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymlk daypope francisatlanta hawksnbamlkmartin luther king jr
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Naked man electrocuted during fight on subway tracks
NY man arrested after posting Capitol riot pictures online
Kamala Harris to be sworn in by Justice Sonia Sotomayor
Bus driver in dramatic bridge plunge says it 'just took off'
Man dies after flagging ambulance; may have been hit-and-run victim
Biden says science team will be at `forefront' of his admin
No grand prize Mega Millions winner, but 3 2nd place winners in NY area
Show More
Dog bites FBI agent who was executing search warrant
Hot Pockets recalled over possible glass contamination
Family with COVID-19 couldn't smell smoke to detect house fire
Yankees legend Yogi Berra honored on 'Forever' stamp
Homeowner creates display of polar bears with snow
More TOP STORIES News