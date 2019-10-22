Popeye's popular Spicy Chicken Sandwich turned into Halloween costume

The popularity over Popeye's Spicy Chicken sandwich drove Americans crazy over the summer.
Well now, you can capture the craze, in a costume.
It's called the "sold out chicken sandwich costume." It features a brown bodysuit, a ruffled bodice, and a white 'sold out' stamp.
Some people even waited in line to snag one but you won't have to because Yandy.com is selling the costume for about $80.
Like the sandwich, you will want to get one before they're gone.
