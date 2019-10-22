halloween

Popeye's popular Spicy Chicken Sandwich turned into Halloween costume

The popularity over Popeye's Spicy Chicken sandwich drove Americans crazy over the summer.

Well now, you can capture the craze, in a costume.

It's called the "sold out chicken sandwich costume." It features a brown bodysuit, a ruffled bodice, and a white 'sold out' stamp.

Some people even waited in line to snag one but you won't have to because Yandy.com is selling the costume for about $80.

Like the sandwich, you will want to get one before they're gone.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhalloweentrick or treatcostumes
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HALLOWEEN
The Lady Ghost of Golden Gate Park
When to watch Charlie Brown Halloween special this week
Where's the candy? Nextdoor offers trick or treating map
Car wash doubles as haunted house to offer clean, scary fun
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Shooting victim crashes while trying to drive self to hospital
Former Pres. Jimmy Carter hospitalized after fall
Man driving car stabbed by pedestrian in NYC road rage incident
Ballroom shock: Top scoring duo goes home on DWTS
NYC DOT worker accidentally runs over coworker on UES
AccuWeather: Rain returns on Tuesday
School safety agent sprayed in face on Lower East Side
Show More
Man who escaped back of NYPD car arrested in UWS shooting
Ex-boyfriend convicted in correction officer's ambush murder
Teen arrested in Rutgers dorm room sex assault
NJ town could be in danger of losing full-service hospital
NJ teens accused of using racial slurs, urinating on girl
More TOP STORIES News