Port Authority police cadets get shields in emotional ceremony at 9/11 memorial

Amy Freeze reports on the ceremony at the 9/11 memorial.

LOWER MANHATTAN, New York City (WABC) --
An emotional ceremony was held Wednesday at the National September 11th Memorial and Museum, as the 2018 class of the Port Authority Police Department took the oath and received their badges.

112 freshly trained candidates who officially matriculate to the police force on Friday and take their posts Monday have passed six months of academy training.

It is the first class to receive shields at the 9/11 memorial, a fitting location for the new era of counterterrorism that comes with the badge.

"We've got a proud legacy of sacrifice and excellence, and from this point on you're now part of that legacy," said Port Authority Chief Security Officer John Bilich.

"Being a part of the Port Authority Police Department is something I always wanted to do for my entire life," cadet Thomas Leather said. "Today honestly is a dream come true."

For more, watch Amy Freeze's report in the media player above.

