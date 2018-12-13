SOCIETY

Port Authority launches poll over Holland Tunnel holiday decorations

The Port Authority will conduct a poll on the Holland Tunnel decorations.

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) --
The debate over holiday decoration at the Holland Tunnel entrance on the New Jersey side has now prompted a poll.

The Port Authority wants the public to vote on what to do with the decorations.

It all started earlier this week when a man launched a petition requesting officials change the location of the Christmas tree to go over the 'A' in Holland.

Right now wreaths cover the 'O' and 'U,' with the tree hanging in the middle over the 'N'.

One man launched a petition drive for a change. The public will have until Sunday evening to cast their votes on the Port Authority web site.

--Leave the decorations as they are.
--Move the tree to hang over the 'A' in the word 'HOLLAND.'
--Move the tree to hang over the 'A' and remove the second wreath that's now over the 'U' in the word 'TUNNEL'.
--Add a tree to hang over the 'A', but keep and adjust the existing tree to make the decorations symmetrical.

(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
