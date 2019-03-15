Portions of Hudson Yards development open Friday in Manhattan

WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Portions of the Hudson Yards development open Friday, offering an experience of culture, art, and commerce all in one place.For years there wasn't much of a reason to visit this far west section of Midtown, there were only train yards there, but now it's a brand new city.This new neighborhood between Hell's Kitchen and Chelsea opens Friday, starting with a ceremonial ribbon cutting.Once completed, it will offer an economic jolt to Midtown with 40,000 new workers there occupying eight million square feet of office space.There's a recently-opened 7 train station, a new park, two residential buildings, 25 restaurants, and now 100 new stores are opening, anchored by Neiman Marcus."We tried to think about how New Yorkers use Manhattan and give them something a little better than what they're used to," said Jay Cross, President, Hudson Yards."We have brought the leading brands in each category all under one roof," said Etsy Ottensoser, Director of Retail. "We've created a shopping destination like no other."The artistic centerpiece of Hudson Yards is called "The Vessel."It features 154 flights of stairs totaling about a mile in length. It offers stunning views of the city.It is free to the public, but you do need a ticket.----------