Posh Christmas tree in Spain worth millions

SPAIN -- A luxury Spanish hotel has a Christmas tree worth $15 million.

The Kempinski Hotel Bahia, on Spain's southern coast decorated their tree with three-karat pink diamonds, four-karat sapphires, oval red diamonds, and black and white diamonds.

In addition to the jewels, the hotel says the tree also features unique martini glasses, feathers, perfume bottles and even 3-D printed chocolate peacocks.

The various decorations adorned on the 16-foot tall tree were all hand-crafted by Debbie Wingham Diamond Designer. The diamonds take inspiration from the hotel lobby's theme of art deco and colonial design.
