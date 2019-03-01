Society

Posthumous Dr. Seuss book 'Horse Museum' to be released Sept. 3

EMBED <>More Videos

Andrew Joyner completed the text for "Dr. Seuss's Horse Museum," which has a look "both subtly Seussian and wholly his own," from an unfinished manuscript.

Updated 15 minutes ago
NEW YORK -- There is no muse like Dr. Seuss.

An unfinished manuscript by the late children's author is the basis for "Dr. Seuss's Horse Museum," coming Sept. 3. Random House Children's Books announced Thursday that illustrator Andrew Joyner completed the text, which has a look "both subtly Seussian and wholly his own."

"The manuscript for this book was about 80 percent complete," Cathy Goldsmith, a publisher of the book told ABC News. Goldsmith also worked directly with Dr. Seuss, whose real name was Theodore Geisel, before his death in 1991.

"We had no finished art whatsoever, so there was no possibility that this could be a book that we published with Ted's own art," Goldsmith added.

The book features horse artwork by Pablo Picasso and Jackson Pollock among others and will include cameos from such Seuss favorites as the Grinch and the Cat in the Hat.

Another posthumous Dr. Seuss release in 2015, "What Pet Should I Get," was a best-seller.

Joyner's previous credits include "Too Many Elephants in This House" and "The Swap."

SEE ALSO: Fun facts about Dr. Seuss
EMBED More News Videos

We're celebrating Dr. Seuss with fun facts about him and his books that you may not have known.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
societychildrenbooksfamily
TOP STORIES
Repairs complete, service nearly fully restored after LIRR crash
Updated 2 hours ago
3 children, 1 adult injured in New Jersey dog attack
Updated 2 hours ago
Luke Perry hospitalized after paramedics called for reported stroke patient
Reunited! Beloved 'bodega cat' stolen from Bronx deli returned
Updated an hour ago
Cuomo urges Amazon to reconsider decision on Queens move
Updated 12 minutes ago
Snowplow driver finds woman alive inside car buried in snow
Students are getting drunk off vanilla extract, school warns
Show More
Man accused of dipping testicles in customer's salsa
1 dead, 10 hurt including firefighters in Staten Island fire
Updated 2 hours ago
Video shows 3-year-old girl thrown across room at day care
Funeral held for mom killed by enraged driver at 7-Eleven
Video: Man opens fire on busy Bronx street with child nearby
Updated an hour ago
More TOP STORIES News