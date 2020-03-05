Society

Power of Women luncheon event raises $1+ million in Midtown

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- More than $1 million was raised at the 14th annual Power of Women to Make a Difference awards luncheon.

Eyewitness News Meteorologist Amy Freeze was the emcee for the event at the Ziegfield Ballroom on West 54th Street in Midtown Manhattan.

More than 600 women attended the luncheon, which benefits Read NYC and The United Way of New York City.

WABC-TV is a proud sponsor of the event.

Related topics:
societynew york citymanhattanmidtowncharityfundraiserwomen
