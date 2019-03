Powerball jackpot grows to $381M

No one has hit the jackpot since December so Wednesday's drawing on abc7NY will be worth $381,000,000!The cashout value will be $228-million.You can watch the drawing right before Eyewitness News at 11:00 p.m.The winning numbers on Saturday: 01-19-25-27-68. The Powerball was 21.Two $1-million tickets were sold in Delaware and Ohio, but no one hit the jackpot.The last big win was back on December 26, 2018 when a truck driver from Brooklyn took home the $298.3M prize His win marked the third consecutive Powerball jackpot win by a New Yorker in 2018.The biggest all-time lottery jackpot was a $1.5863 billion Powerball prize in 2016, with the recent Mega Millions coming up just short at $1.5 billion. That jackpot was claimed by a single Mega Millions ticket sold in South Carolina.Powerball is played in 44 states.Odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292 million.----------