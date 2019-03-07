lottery

Powerball winning numbers drawing yields no winner; lottery jackpot at $414M

EMBED <>More Videos

Each jackpot starts at $40 million, but how does it grow to hundreds of millions or more?

No one has hit the jackpot since December so Saturday's drawing will be worth $414 million.

The cashout value will be $247.9 million.

The winning numbers for Wednesday's drawing were 06, 10, 21, 35, 46 and a Powerball of 23.

SEE ALSO: The largest lottery jackpots in history

One $2 million ticket and two $1 million tickets and were sold but no one hit the jackpot.

This drawing will come just days after the winner of a $1.5 billion jackpot, the largest Mega Millions drawing and second largest drawing in lottery history, anonymously claimed the cash prize from last October's drawing.

The last big win was back on December 26, 2018 when a truck driver from Brooklyn took home the $298.3M prize. His win marked the third consecutive Powerball jackpot win by a New Yorker in 2018.

RELATED: What to consider if you win the lottery

The biggest all-time lottery jackpot was a $1.5863 billion Powerball prize in 2016.

Powerball is played in 44 states. Odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292 million.

SEE ALSO: Why does the Powerball jackpot get so high?
Report a Typo
Related topics:
societyjackpotpowerballus worldmega millionslottery
LOTTERY
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Lottery jackpots: Things you need to consider if you win
How does the lottery jackpot grow?
Furloughed SI park ranger wins nearly $30M NJ Lottery jackpot
TOP STORIES
Man accused of groping 13-year-old girl twice on subway
Alex Trebek diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, vows to 'fight this'
Lawmakers demand answers after 2nd subway debris fall
AccuWeather: Freezing cold temperatures ahead of warmup
Paul Manafort faces 1st sentencing for financial crimes
LeBron: Passing MJ ranks up there with title wins
Bill seeks to end ban on compensated surrogacy in New York
Show More
LI man accused of gouging grandma's eyes out during fight
R. Kelly taken back into custody after child-support hearing
Homeless veteran, woman in GoFundMe scam plead guilty
VIDEO: Firefighters rescue dogs trapped alone in burning home
Sisters confess they 'euthanized' elderly father, police say
More TOP STORIES News