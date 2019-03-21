lottery

Powerball winning numbers drawing yields no winner; lottery jackpot at $625M

Powerball jackpot grows to $625M: Jeannette Reyes reports on Action News at 4 a.m., March 21, 2019

No one won the jackpot in Wednesday night's Powerball drawing.

Overnight the Powerball jackpot sprung to $625 million, which means you have another chance to try your luck.

This is now the fourth-largest Powerball jackpot in history and the seventh-largest prize of any game played in the U.S.

SEE ALSO: The largest lottery jackpots in history

RELATED: What to consider if you win the lottery

If you were to win, the cash option would be $380 million, before taxes.

The next drawing is Saturday night.

You should still check your tickets from Wednesday night's drawing because you may have matched some of the numbers for a prize.

The winning numbers for Wednesday were 10-14-50-53-63, Powerball: 21, Power Play: 2

The last big win was back on December 26, 2018, when a truck driver from Brooklyn took home the $298.3M prize. His win marked the third consecutive Powerball jackpot win by a New Yorker in 2018.

The biggest all-time lottery jackpot was a $1.5863 billion Powerball prize in 2016.

SEE ALSO: Why does the Powerball jackpot get so high?

Powerball is played in 44 states. Odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292 million. The winning numbers for Saturday's drawing were 30-34-39-53-67 with a Powerball of 11.
