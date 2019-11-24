WEATHER ALERT
Coastal Flood Advisory
Full Story
WEATHER ALERT
Winter Weather Advisory
Full Story
WATCH
VIDEOS
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Localish
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
U.S. & World
Politics
Sports
Weather
Entertainment
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon
Neighborhood Eats
Neighborhood Treats
In Our Backyard
Glam Lab
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
shows
Live with Kelly and Ryan
Here and Now
Tiempo
Up Close with Bill Ritter
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Live Well Network
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Society
Pre-Thanksgiving feast at St. Paul's church in Paterson
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Related topics:
society
paterson
passaic county
thanksgiving
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: Landlord-tenant dispute sparks assault that left man unconscious
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized
Man demanded mother hand over her 10-month-old baby: NYPD
AccuWeather Alert: Sunday soaker
Teen found dead on train tracks in Queens
Little Italy decorated to look like 1975 for 'The Irishman'
Crews make repairs after LIRR derailment with hundreds on board
Show More
Student expelled after passing out cannabis gummies on school bus
Partially dressed man fatally struck by car on FDR Drive
Woman calls 911, 'orders pizza' to signal domestic violence
Chihuahua causes crash after putting car into reverse
Hip-hop pioneer Eric B. sentenced in 17-year-old assault case
More TOP STORIES News