Society

Preschoolers in New Jersey rally around classmate fighting leukemia

(The Learning Experience)

NORTH HALEDON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Over 100 preschoolers in New Jersey are rallying to help their classmate fight leukemia.

The preschoolers at The Learning Experience are raising awareness and donations for their classmate Riley and her family through various theme days all week.

Children can participate in the various theme days with a $1 donation. Some of the themes include dressing like a superhero for "Join the Hero Squad" day and wearing jerseys for "Team Up Against Cancer" day.

Riley was diagnosed with leukemia last year and is now in remission, but she is still fighting the battle.

Students helped raise $625 for Riley last November by adding coins to their personal collection boxes and having PJ Fridays.

