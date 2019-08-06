BREAKING NEWS
AccuWeather Alert: Storm warnings continue across the area
Full Story
WEATHER ALERT
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
Full Story
WEATHER ALERT
Flash Flood Warning
Full Story
WEATHER ALERT
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
Full Story
WEATHER ALERT
Flash Flood Watch
Full Story
WATCH
LIVE
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Localish
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
U.S. & World
Politics
Sports
Weather
Entertainment
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon
Neighborhood Eats
Neighborhood Treats
In Our Backyard
Glam Lab
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
shows
Live with Kelly and Ryan
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Live Well Network
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Society
Prevent Drowning Deaths this Summer
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Related topics:
society
drowning
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NWS: Tornado with 70 mph wind speeds touches down in NJ
AccuWeather Alert: Storm warnings continue across the area
Equinox, SoulCycle respond to concerns over owner's Trump fundraiser
NJ community warned after coyote snatches and kills dog
Bodies found in Canada believed to be teen murder suspects
Teen who fatally stabbed classmate near school gets 17 years
Police investigating fatal shooting of 15-year-old boy on Long Island
Show More
Fallen soldier's family gifted mortgage-free home in NYC
Man slams 13-year-old to ground during national anthem: police
Suspect in custody after woman raped at Brooklyn park
USA Today HQ evacuated after report of man with weapon
Boy escapes serious injury in fall from 2nd-floor of NJ home
More TOP STORIES News