MTA's Pride Train rolls through NYC all month long to celebrate love, diversity

The Pride Train is now arriving! Come as you are and help us celebrate #Pride2019 pic.twitter.com/YvT61rGAdK — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) June 13, 2019

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The MTA is helping New York City celebrate Pride all month long with the Pride Train.Certain trains along the 1 line have been adorned with rainbow hearts made of all the subway line logos for the month of June.Select vending machines, including at Christopher Street on the 1 line, will also distribute special Pride MetroCards.New Yorkers can also purchase special merchandise with the heart logo through the New York Transit Museum "The MTA celebrates diversity and inclusivity, and we're incredibly proud to mark the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising and the WorldPride events in our service area with our special Pride trains, and limited-edition MetroCards and merchandise," they said in a statement.