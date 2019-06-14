MTA's Pride Train rolls through NYC all month long to celebrate love

Certain trains along the 1 line have been adorned with rainbow hearts made of all the subway line logos for the month of June.
Select vending machines, including at Christopher Street on the 1 line, will also distribute special Pride Metrocards.
New Yorkers can also purchase special merchandise with the heart logo through the New York Transit Museum.
The Pride Train is now arriving! Come as you are and help us celebrate #Pride2019 pic.twitter.com/YvT61rGAdK— NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) June 13, 2019
