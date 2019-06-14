Society

MTA's Pride Train rolls through NYC all month long to celebrate love

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The MTA is helping New York City celebrate Pride all month long with the Pride Train.

Certain trains along the 1 line have been adorned with rainbow hearts made of all the subway line logos for the month of June.

Select vending machines, including at Christopher Street on the 1 line, will also distribute special Pride Metrocards.

New Yorkers can also purchase special merchandise with the heart logo through the New York Transit Museum.


