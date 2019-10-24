royals

Prince Harry addresses rumors of rift with brother William in new documentary

Prince Harry says he and Prince William will "always be brothers" amid press reports of a rift between the royal siblings.

"We're certainly on different paths at the moment, but I will always be there for him and, as I know, he'll always be there for me," Harry continued during an exclusive interview with ITV as part of a new documentary airing Wednesday evening in the United States on ABC.

Watch "Harry & Meghan: An African Journey" on Wednesday, Oct. 23, at 10 p.m. ET/PT | 9 p.m. CT on ABC

Veteran British journalist Tom Bradby followed the royal couple on a recent 10-day trip through Africa. In the special, he shared an intimate look at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's personal struggles and also offered a glimpse at Meghan's thoughts on marriage and motherhood.

"One thing about Harry, he's always been one of those people who, if you ask him an honest question in public or private, he will tend to give you an honest answer," Bradby told ABC News, "for better or worse."

Harry and Meghan Markle have been splashed across the covers of British tabloids since the special aired in the United Kingdom earlier this week, earning backlash for their royally uncharacteristic candor and praise for their vulnerability following their revealing interviews in the special.

"The reality I found was a couple that seemed a bit bruised and vulnerable," Bradby told ABC News. "It seemed the right journalistic thing to do to try to tell that story as empathetically as I could."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyroyalstelevisiondocumentaryroyal familyprince harryprince williammeghan markleu.s. & worldeurope
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ROYALS
Meghan Markle says 1st year of marriage has been difficult
Elton John claims he saw Queen Elizabeth slap her nephew
Tabloid fires back in feud with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Prince Harry to sue 2 UK tabloids over alleged phone hacking
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYPD officer shot in bulletproof vest, suspect killed in Harlem
Mom with schizophrenia, 6-year-old daughter missing in Queens
Video: Man randomly punches 68-year-old woman on NYC sidewalk
NJ program offers job opportunities to those with special needs
Family of Dulce Maria Alavez not giving up hope, plans new search
Off-duty NYPD officer struck by vehicle in NYC
Astros fan dies on way home from ALCS win
Show More
Ex-arm wrestling champ, mom accused of selling bogus cancer cure
Man fatally stabbed in torso in Brooklyn
Children over 12 face jail time for trick-or-treating
West Point cadet found dead 4 days after disappearing
VIDEO: Police rescue 13-year-old from suicide attempt in NJ
More TOP STORIES News