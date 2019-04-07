prince william

Prince William teams up with MI6, GCHQ intelligence agencies for spy studies

EMBED <>More Videos

Prince William has spent three weeks working with Britain's secret services to understand how the country's security and intelligence services work

LONDON -- The fictional James Bond may be Britain's most famous spy, but a real-life prince got a taste of what it takes to be a secret agent.

Kensington Palace officials have revealed that Prince William has spent three weeks working with Britain's secret services to understand how the country's security and intelligence services work. He spent time shadowing the foreign intelligence service MI6, worked with the domestic security service MI5, and finally with GCHQ, the government's secret listening service.

"He wants to get even more understanding of how the intelligence agencies work before he is given the level of briefings that he will be given," royal family expert William Robert Jobson told ABC News of the prince's studies.

Officials said the prince completed his final day of his work placement at GCHQ on Saturday.

In a statement, William said it was a "humbling" experience working with "people from everyday backgrounds" who cannot tell their family and friends about their secret work and all the stresses they face.

The head of counterterrorism at GCHQ, who remained anonymous, said the prince "worked exceptionally hard to embed himself in the team."

MORE ROYALS: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry break record with new Instagram account
EMBED More News Videos

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined Instagram on Tuesday, and within hours the pair had broken a record.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyroyalsroyal familyprince williamu.s. & worldinteleuropelondon
PRINCE WILLIAM
Happy Birthday, Kate Middleton!
Prince William, Prince Harry families share Christmas cards
Royal family releases official Prince Louis christening photos
Prince William and Kate Middleton christen Prince Louis
TOP STORIES
Wrestler attacked while giving speech at WWE ceremony
Police searching for driver who struck 14-year-old girl in Brooklyn
MTA bus slams into storefront in Queens
Missing 15-year-old girl found with 47-year-old man
NY man charged with threatening to kill congresswoman
AccuWeather: Beautiful spring weekend
Homicide probe after grandfather found dead of head injuries in NJ
Show More
Registered sex offender arrested in NJ on child porn charges
Those affected by 9/11-related illnesses honored with memorial
Husband, girlfriend charged with murder in death of NYC mom
Hunt's Tomato Paste recalled for mold concerns
Car fire in Manhattan sends smoke billowing through air
More TOP STORIES News