Protect Our Children: Part 1- The importance of Seeking Help

NEW YORK -- The special introduces a High School Senior in Manhattan who was having some mental health issues at age 14 that needed to be addressed. He shares his journey to help us understand the importance of getting confidential medical and mental help when you need it. Another young man born and raised in Harlem has been coping with homelessness for 2 years. With those numbers growing along with unemployment & the Covid-19 pandemic, he's fortunate to have found support in developing his own mission of working with other young people who are experiencing poverty and homelessness.
