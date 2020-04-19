Protect Our Children: Stress, Coping, and Hope - Part 3

NEW YORK -- We feature a ten year old transgender girl on Long Island who's dealing successfully with her gender issues and thanks to a supportive family & professional age appropriate care, she is a role model for how one can cope with the struggle to find one's self. Growing pains are no joke and for a child questioning their gender identity, the need for help is even greater. While awareness is growing on this issue, changing a transgender ID is actually quite difficult and a big hurdle for this population. We bring you an advocate, who is non-binary themselves, and has been working on passing a bill for NY State called the Gender Recognition Act. They address the many issues that come up with ID's for transgender people & the difficulties they face.