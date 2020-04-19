Society

Protect Our Children: Stress, Coping, and Hope - Part 3

NEW YORK -- We feature a ten year old transgender girl on Long Island who's dealing successfully with her gender issues and thanks to a supportive family & professional age appropriate care, she is a role model for how one can cope with the struggle to find one's self. Growing pains are no joke and for a child questioning their gender identity, the need for help is even greater. While awareness is growing on this issue, changing a transgender ID is actually quite difficult and a big hurdle for this population. We bring you an advocate, who is non-binary themselves, and has been working on passing a bill for NY State called the Gender Recognition Act. They address the many issues that come up with ID's for transgender people & the difficulties they face.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyprotect our children
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: NJ Gov. Murphy holds COVID-19 briefing
NY daily death toll drops below 500
Cuomo proposes hazard pay for front-line workers
LI coronavirus cases approach 60,000, with nearly 2,200 deaths
NYC cancels all public events in June
NYC ambulance calls drop below 2019 daily average
NYC investigating after 3 coronavirus patients found dead at same hotel
Show More
Paramedic tells 'LIVE' about coming 'face to face with the monster'
Shake Shack returning federal stimulus loan
Staten Island funeral home provides free funerals during pandemic
New York City ER doctor sees signs of hope in COVID-19 fight
Charity feeding Holocaust survivors amid coronavirus pandemic
More TOP STORIES News