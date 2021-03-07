Society

Protesters burn masks at rally against rules at Idaho Capitol

BOISE, Idaho -- At least a hundred people gathered at the front of the Idaho Capitol on Saturday to burn masks in a protest against measures taken to limit infections and deaths caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Some groups say mask mandates are a restriction of their freedoms. Health experts say they help slow the spread of the disease.

Videos posted on social media showed adults encouraging children to toss masks into a fire.

Republican Gov. Brad Little has never issued a statewide mask mandate, but seven counties and 11 cities have such mandates in place.

Visitors to the Capitol are asked to wear masks, but they're not required and few Republican lawmakers wear them. A Republican lawmaker on Wednesday introduced legislation to prohibit mask mandates.

More than 170,000 Idaho residents have been infected with the virus, and nearly 1,900 have died.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyidahoface maskprotestcoronaviruscovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Protest planned after 2 more women accuse Cuomo of inappropriate behavior
COVID Updates: Superspreading concerns for NBA All-Star Game, spring break
Suspect sought in shooting of 59-year-old man at NYC bus stop
Woman discovers secret apartment hidden behind her bathroom mirror
Police officers rush into burning home to rescue beloved dog, cat
Nearly 150 busted at unlicensed club inside Queens warehouse
18-year-old buys very first lotto ticket, wins $25,000
Show More
Trump set to return to NYC for first visit since leaving office
Body of teen found wrapped in plastic in Manhattan
Bloody Sunday memorial to honor late civil rights giants
10-year-old found dead, covered in bruises inside apartment
What to expect to get from the $1.9 trillion Senate stimulus
More TOP STORIES News