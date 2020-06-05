Protests, marches across New Jersey in memory of George Floyd

HOBOKEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- Protests continue across New Jersey Friday as demonstrators march in support of George Floyd, and some towns are taking added precautions after rallies across the nation took a violent turn.Large protests were taking place in Hoboken, Maplewood and Teaneck.In Hoboken, the storefronts all along Washington Street were boarded up as the protesters marched against police brutality and racial inequality.There have been no real signs of trouble for what organizers hope remains peaceful, but all the work was being done as a precaution.It was a convergence of two large groups building into thousands in Maxwell Place Park for a emotion-filled rally, with chants of George Floyd's name filling the air, repeated over and over again.The faces in the crowd once again represented the colors of the rainbow, and those in attendance said they are tired of police brutality. There were also pleas for everyone to get out and vote.The protest was set to march down to the waterfront all the way to Pier A.Hoboken Mayor Ravi Bhalla joined the march, in part to ensure everyone's safety, and has agreed to a pledge led by former President Barack Obama to make police departments more transparent.The state has seen its share of protests, but only a couple of places, namely Asbury Park and Atlantic City, have seen the senseless stealing and looting.Newark, the state's largest city, has seen only peaceful gatherings.----------