Protests spread across NYC Saturday, more arrests after night of violence in Brooklyn

There have already been three dozen arrests in the city on Saturday, ABC News reported, after 208 arrests the night before, the NYPD said.
"We had some people try to take over the FDR Drive," NYPD Chief of Department Terry Monahan told ABC News. "Some groups took over the West Side Highway."
In what is the third night in a row of protests, the NYPD planned to be out in force Saturday to prevent "mayhem" that was seen in parts of Brooklyn
"If a protest is peaceful and not causing damage, not causing mayhem we want to encourage people to protest," Monahan said. "As soon as there's some sort of damage or mayhem we're going to take action."
In Brooklyn, it was a much different scene on Saturday, where protesters marched on Flatbush Avenue chanting, and holding up a large sign that says 'George Floyd.' As of 5 p.m. there were no police barricades up. Protesters also gathered in Prospect-Lefferts Garden, near the entrance to Prospect Park.
Brooklyn protest right now @ABC7NYNewsDesk pic.twitter.com/bUiS9dG9F2— Naveen Dhaliwal (@NaveenABC7) May 30, 2020
Protesters were also on the move in the West Village, near Hudson and Perry Streets, on the Upper East Side near the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and along the FDR Drive.
A few minutes ago the NYPD started grabbing stragglers who had left the FDR— NYPD crossed the barrier to make arrests #nycprotests #protests #blacklivesmatter pic.twitter.com/vaF8Nm7AUm— Geoff Class 🗡Caballeras on Webtoons🐴 (@gfclass) May 30, 2020
On Friday, video surfaced on social media showing a woman being violently shoved to the ground by an NYPD officer near the Barclays Center. In addition, two sisters from the Catskills were arrested for allegedly throwing a Molotov cocktail at an NYPD van occupied by four officers during Friday night's violent protests in Brooklyn. No one was burned.
Police are still counting their injured from Friday - one officer had his teeth knocked out.
Monahan insisted the NYPD was "surgical" in its use of force Friday night despite complaints from Mayor Bill de Blasio about "elected officials at this protest some of whom were pepper sprayed."
What happened outside Barclays Center was described by Monahan as "an organized attempt to attack police" with bottles, bricks, Molotov cocktails and other debris and he blamed "a lot of outsiders," instigators who "were not people from our communities."
Monahan urged protesters peacefully expressing their anger over Floyd's death to move away if they see demonstrators around them getting violent
"If you see people starting to act up, starting to deliberately attack police or destroy property, don't let them use you as camouflage," Monahan said. "Do not get sucked in."
The mayor and police commissioner are walking a fine line - defending the right of protesters and angry over the killing of George Lloyd in Minneapolis. Yet at the same time they're calling protesters determined to cause trouble and determined to hurt police.
"And that's why I say I figuratively - I stand with the protesters, but violence is not the answer. It is never the answer," Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Saturday.