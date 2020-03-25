Coronavirus Update: PSEG donates 50K N95 respirator masks amid coronavirus pandemic

"We recognize the dire need that the medical and first responder communities are facing, and we are eager to share our supplies," PSEG Chairman, President and CEO Ralph Izzo said. "This critical staff is on the front lines in the drive to contain the coronavirus outbreak, and we want to do whatever we can to support their lifesaving mission."
PSEG said it will continue to evaluate its inventory and hopes to identify future opportunities to support the critical need of the health care industry.
The company will also work directly with the state of New Jersey to provide equipment and support for the needs of health care workers and first responders across the state.
