SOCIETY

Bronx NYCHA residents forced to get water from fire hydrant due to pump problems

EMBED </>More Videos

Dave Evans reports on water problems at a NYCHA complex in the Bronx.

Eyewitness News
MOTT HAVEN, Bronx (WABC) --
Hundreds of residents who live in New York City public housing are demanding answers after a water crisis over the weekend.

People living in a complex in the Bronx had to get their water from a fire hydrant.

The water went out just before noon Sunday at the Patterson Houses in Mott Haven. NYCHA claimed temporary pumps didn't have enough power to get water to rooftop tanks.

The complex includes more than 15 buildings, most of them 13 stories tall.

The fire department responded, opening a hydrant, and about 4,000 tenants were forced to take buckets and haul water Sunday night.

Clarisa Alayeto, who grew up in the housing complex, was visiting her grandmother Sunday to prepare lunch. She was furious with NYCHA.

"Last night what I saw, when people were going to the fire hydrant to get water was heartbreaking, it's demoralizing," said Alayeto. "This is New York CIty."

"And I'm here because I'm mad as hell," said Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. "I'm here because we're mad as hell. I'm here because we've been here before, several times."

He then held up an old calendar belonging to a tenant with days marked without heat or hot water. Diaz said, several times pointing to subsequent days, "no heat, no heat, no hot water."

One frustrated man was seen on a Facebook video post Sunday night saying, ""I just went to the fire hydrant to get some water, there's no cold water, there no hot water, there's no flushing water."

The water came back on Monday afternoon.

We asked one tenant, Norma Nieves, how she felt about NYCHA after the water was finally back on after 14 hours.

"I'm angry," said Nieves "I'm still angry because here sometimes we get hot water. And sometimes we get no water. Sometimes we get heat. And then we don't get any heat."

Another tenant, 91-year-old Dorothy Holnes, who's lived there for 57 years, said she despises NYCHA "because they should be paying ME to stay here."

The outage is one more maintenance problem at the troubled housing agency. Mayor Bill de Blasio recently received a report from NYCHA outlining the complete cost of fixing all maintenance problems at NYCHA.

That price tag was $31 billion and so far there's no clear way to pay for all of it.

Despite President Trump not being a fan of public housing, some tenants are now advocating a federal takeover.

"The city can't do this," said Assemblyman Michael Blake, who's running for Public Advocate. "It's clear and obvious that city leadership cannot fix this problem."

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyNYCHAwaterhousingMott HavenBronxNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Hundreds of Christmas trees donated by LI nursery for soldiers overseas
WATCH: George HW Bush arrives at U.S. Capitol to lie in state
USPS suspends regular delivery Wednesday for Day of Mourning
Couple found after engagement ring recovered from utility grate
More Society
Top Stories
Melee breaks out between FedEx driver, crowd leaving funeral
4 people believed to be homeless killed in Poughkeepsie fire
Pre-K mistakenly serves kids Pine-Sol instead of apple juice
1 dead, 45 hurt when bus carrying football team crashes
LIVE: President George H.W. Bush arrives in DC to lie in state
Convicted killer escaped jail by posing as cellmate
Who are George HW Bush's children, grandchildren?
Mother gives birth while overdosing in fast-food restroom
Show More
Video: Massive rat chases MTA agent out of station booth
Officials: Off-duty officer on LI shoots alleged suspect in torso
Police: Woman raped in NYC park by man who offered help
Disabled woman left alone in airport overnight
Police: Thieves steal hundreds of donated toys designated for needy children
More News