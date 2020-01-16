Society

Incredible photos show purple haze form in sky over medical marijuana farm

SNOWFLAKE, Arizona -- There was a flashback to the 60s in the sky over a town in Arizona last week.

The video above shows a strange purple haze across the sky on a foggy day.

This light coming from a medical marijuana farm created the funky haze.

Ironically, "Purple Haze" just so happens to be the title of a popular Jimi Hendrix song from the 1960s.

Many people believe the song was a reference to drugs, even though Hendrix denied it.

The farm says the purple glow that appeared on Friday was just a coincidence.

A company spokesman says the glow came from red and blue lights that are used to help grow the pot plants.

There was fog in the area at the time, which reflected the lights and spread it across the sky.

RELATED:
Men who regularly smoke pot have increased risk of developing testicular cancer, study says
Woman in Argentina caught with 9 pounds of marijuana hidden inside fake baby bump
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyarizonamarijuanafogu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman killed by wood that flew off Queens building
Woman exiting bus fatally hit by same bus in Brooklyn
Weekend winter storm could bring snow, ice and rain
11-year-old rescued after she was abducted getting off school bus
Video: Plane makes emergency landing in NJ after engine fire
Woman killed by sanitation truck in Brooklyn hit-and-run
Man gropes, exposes himself to 13-year-old girl in Bronx park
Show More
Teen primary suspect in foster mom's death, duffel bag killing: Police
Search for 2nd suspect in caught-on-camera machete attack
NY stabbing suspect pleads not guilty, will get psych evaluation
Shanann Watts' family denounces upcoming Lifetime movie
Police to disclose new evidence in Gilgo Beach murders
More TOP STORIES News