Queens teen paints beautiful masterpieces during pandemic

By Eyewitness News
BAYSIDE, Queens (WABC) -- A talented teenager from Queens has been using her time at home during the pandemic to create beautiful works of art.

Jordan Ganca, 14, of Bayside has created more than 18 paintings.

An East Bay kid prodigy is kicking off 2021 by showcasing her artwork, which has raised thousands for a non-profit which helps patients with life-threatening diseases.



Ganca's mother says she has lost count, and her apartment now looks like an art gallery.

Ganca says some of her paintings were inspired by the tough times we have all gone through this past year.

"All my paintings have a certain meaning, all my paintings have a story and like a plot to it," she said, "And I do think it's good - it's my escape."

The teen entered some of her paintings in a contest - and two were picked for a virtual show put on by the Bronx Museum of Arts.

