Queens teen paints beautiful masterpieces during pandemic

Jordan Ganca, 14, of Bayside has created more than 18 paintings.
Ganca's mother says she has lost count, and her apartment now looks like an art gallery.
Ganca says some of her paintings were inspired by the tough times we have all gone through this past year.
"All my paintings have a certain meaning, all my paintings have a story and like a plot to it," she said, "And I do think it's good - it's my escape."
The teen entered some of her paintings in a contest - and two were picked for a virtual show put on by the Bronx Museum of Arts.
