Queens woman celebrates 100th birthday at the beach

ROCKAWAY BEACH, Queens (WABC) -- Getting old is usually no day at the beach - but don't tell that to Vincentia D'Amato Becker, who goes by 'Toots.'
She celebrated her 100th birthday on Saturday on the sand with her family near her home in Rockaway, Queens.
Becker has five children, 14 grandchildren and so far, three great-grandkids.
Her family began the day by showing up on her doorstep and singing.
Back in the day, Becker was a big Brooklyn Dodgers fan, so her family arranged for the former pitcher, Carl Erskine to speak with her by phone.
She says her secret to a long life is her strong Italian upbringing, toes in the sand, her family, and surrounding herself with young people, Italian food, and the Rockaway air.
