Raccoons photobomb wedding photo shoot in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park

SAN FRANCISCO -- A couple's wedding photo shoot took an unusual turn when they were photobombed by a group of raccoons.

It happened last month when photographer Kathryn White met newlyweds Zack and Sarah Levenberg in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park.

White tells SF Gate the photo session was underway when they heard a rustling in the bushes.

First, a pair of raccoons appeared, then three more came out of the bushes.

The five animals followed the couple as White kept snapping away.

White tells SF Gate that the couple is now honeymooning in Greece.
