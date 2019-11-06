Society

Radio host catching heat for comparing 'ok, boomer' to n-word

ROCHESTER, NY -- A radio host in Rochester is being schooled by the Internet for comparing the "n-word" to the phrase "OK, Boomer."

The phrase is getting more use by younger people as a way to criticize the older generation anytime they seem out-of-touch.

In a since-deleted tweet, 60-year-old radio host Bob Lonsberry said Monday, "Boomer' is the n-word of ageism."

Among the thousands of replies, "Jeopardy!" legend Ken Jennings tweeted, "Don't worry, I'm Mormon like this guy so it's okay: I can call him a boomer with the hard 'R'."

Dictionary.com also chimed in saying in part, "Boomer is an informal noun referring to a person born during a baby boom. The n-word is one of the most offensive words in the English language."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyradioracismu.s. & worldtwitter
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Person of interest identified in disappearance of NJ woman
Burglar steals ashes of woman's late husband from NJ home
Minor storm, major cold
9 members of American family, including babies, killed in Mexico
Man stabbed to death over Popeyes chicken sandwich: Police
12-year-old boy severely burned during alleged prank by friend
2 high school football players go viral after praying at game
Show More
Woman mauled to death by dogs she rescued, police say
NYPD: Young people attacking strangers in Borough Park
Football cat-astrophe: Black cat delays Giants-Cowboys game
11-year-old NC boy who died will save lives by donating organs
Hepatitis A alert in NJ after ShopRite worker contracts virus
More TOP STORIES News