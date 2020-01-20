texas news

Texas radio station KGAF says it was denied license plate because call letters 'could be considered indirectly vulgar'

GAINESVILLE, Texas -- A North Texas radio station said it was denied a license plate because its call letters, KGAF, could be confused for a vulgar slang term.

In an interview with Dallas television station WFAA, station manager Steve Eberhart said he was hoping to get the station's call letters on the plate of their newest company van.

"I applied for it and a couple of weeks later I got a letter from the DMV declining the tag," Eberhart told WFAA, "which surprised me because I couldn't imagine why."

The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles, Eberhart said, declined the tag on the basis that it "could be considered indirectly vulgar, swear or curse words."

SEE ALSO: Custom license plates that were rejected by Texas DMV

Eberhart said he wasn't aware of the slang term that the DMV presumably likened the call letters to until he spoke with his son.

"The federal government has licensed this station since 1947 with those call letters," he told WFAA, adding that KGAF's founders "most likely did not intend for it to mean that."

He added: "It's our name. It's been our name since 1947. We don't intend to change the name of the radio station just because some junior high kids think it means something silly."

Eberhart said he has appealed the decision and expects a response within 30 days.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societydmvtexas newsradiou.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TEXAS NEWS
Man with autism says officer tackled him while crossing road
Gov. Greg Abbott to reject new refugees coming to Texas
Fiance says Austin mom loved woman accused of killing her
Baby dies after mom's boyfriend crammed her in backpack: Police
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Firefighters battle 5-alarm fire on Staten Island
NY sheriff's deputy stabbed while responding to call
Retired NYPD officer killed, daughter and 2 others hurt in fire
Man fatally shot, 2 wounded inside Manhattan restaurant
36 hours of steady snowfall leaves neighbors trapped
6-year-old hero: NJ girl saves family from devastating home fire
Body of man found burned, bound in NYC home under construction
Show More
NJ couple arrested after 'golf club beating' road rage incident
David Olney, 71, dies on stage during performance in Florida
NYC, nation honor Martin Luther King Jr. with day of service
Pro-gun rally by thousands in Virginia ends peacefully
2 dead, 15 hurt in shooting outside Kansas City bar
More TOP STORIES News