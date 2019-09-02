Rain keeps crowds away from beaches on last day of Labor Day weekend

ASBURY PARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Labor Day may be the unofficial end to summer, but Monday's weather was not exactly ideal for a day at the beach.
In Asbury Park, the rain prompted many beachgoers to depart and look for other things to do as the long holiday weekend drew to a close.
Danielle Leigh has the story in the video player above.
