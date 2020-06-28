Society

Rainbow lights up sky in front of Stonewall Inn

By Eyewitness News
WEST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Who says you need sunlight for a rainbow?

On Saturday, a rainbow lit up the sky in front of the Stonewall Inn.

It reached more than 1,000 feet in the air as part of the celebration for Pride Weekend.

Organizers say now is a time when LGBT issues must remain front and center.

