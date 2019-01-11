SOCIETY

Rare 1943 Lincoln penny found in lunch money sells for more than $200,000

EMBED </>More Videos

A rare 1943 bronze Lincoln penny has sold for more than $200,000 at a Florida auction.

MASSACHUSETTS --
A rare 1943 bronze Lincoln penny has sold for more than $200,000 at a Florida auction.

Heritage Auctions says more than 30 people bid on the rare coin Thursday night.

Only 10 to 15 of these pennies, mistakenly minted in bronze instead of steel, are believed to exist.

They were made at a time when bronze and copper were being saved to fill metal shortages during World War II.

The auction house says Don Lutes, of Pittsfield, Massachusetts, found the penny in his pocket as a teenager in 1947 after getting some change at his high school cafeteria and held onto it ever since.

Lutes died in September.

He directed all proceeds from the sale to be donated to the Berkshire Athenaeum at the public library in Pittsfield

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societycoinsauctionu.s. & worldMassachusetts
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Teacher breaks neck in Guatemala, being held until bill paid
Grateful woman meets man who turned in $10,000 lost in subway
Meghan Markle gets her royal charities
NJ police find missing diamond on crossing guard's engagement ring
More Society
Top Stories
LIVE: Funeral for FDNY firefighter who fell to his death in Brooklyn
Alleged peeping Tom brings ladder to Westchester home
LIVE: Jayme Closs, missing since parents' murder, found alive
Female police officer fatally shot, suspect found dead
LI couple arrested with drugs, weapons while 4 kids home
Video shows cops being attacked before hitting suspects with batons
5 victims of 'escape room' fire laid to rest together
AccuWeather: Light snow expected this weekend
Show More
Man who allegedly lured, raped 12-year-old girl surrenders
NYC teacher fired over slavery lesson to sue for $1 billion
Police: Undocumented MS-13 members stab, attack LI teen
Sleeping man stabbed in head with screwdriver on subway
Teacher breaks neck in Guatemala, being held until bill paid
More News