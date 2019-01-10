MASSACHUSETTS --Check your pockets, your purses and those spaces in between your couch cushions, because you might find a penny worth more than a million bucks.
Don Lutes Jr., of Massachusetts, found a rare 1943 Lincoln penny in his change from his high school lunch in 1947, Heritage Auctions said.
He held onto it until he died in September. Now, it's going on the auction block.
According to Geek.com, less than 20 of those rare pennies were made because of a mistake.
In 1943, during World War II, pennies were supposed to be made of steel because copper was needed for other uses. But a handful of the coins were pressed with copper by accident.
The current bid on Lutes' rare penny is $120,000, but it could go for much more than that.
A similar penny sold for $1.7 million in 2010.
The auction ends Thursday.
