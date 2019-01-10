SOCIETY

Rare penny found in lunch money could be worth more than $1 million

EMBED </>More Videos

Check your pockets, your purses, and those spaces in between your couch cushions.

MASSACHUSETTS --
Check your pockets, your purses and those spaces in between your couch cushions, because you might find a penny worth more than a million bucks.

Don Lutes Jr., of Massachusetts, found a rare 1943 Lincoln penny in his change from his high school lunch in 1947, Heritage Auctions said.

He held onto it until he died in September. Now, it's going on the auction block.

According to Geek.com, less than 20 of those rare pennies were made because of a mistake.

In 1943, during World War II, pennies were supposed to be made of steel because copper was needed for other uses. But a handful of the coins were pressed with copper by accident.

The current bid on Lutes' rare penny is $120,000, but it could go for much more than that.

A similar penny sold for $1.7 million in 2010.

The auction ends Thursday.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societycoinsauctionu.s. & worldMassachusetts
SOCIETY
NJ police find missing diamond on crossing guard's engagement ring
After 8-year-old's death, NJ family donates boy's organs in his honor
News chopper spies Mario Kart game on MLB stadium's big screen
Find out about Employment Opportunities at WABC-TV in New York
More Society
Top Stories
Man allegedly lured 12-year-old girl, raped her in Bronx
Deaths of 2 men in Queens fire ruled double homicide
AccuWeather: Watching potential weekend snow
Toyota recalls 1.7M vehicles in North America to fix air bags
Naked man ID'd in wrong way chase through 2 states
Concrete slab falls from UES building into apartments
California surfer survives shark attack, gets 50 stitches
Fire tears through classroom of Long Island elementary school
Show More
LIVE: Mayor de Blasio delivers State of the City address
Teen stabbed behind Long Island Burger King
NYC's first Wegmans supermarket to fill 500 jobs
Sources: Man whose death led to protests had spinal meningitis
Sentencing for man who hailed cab while woman died in car fire
More News