SOCIETY

Receipt with N-word given to guests at Mexico resort

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC13's Chauncy Glover reports on a racial slur found on a receipt during a group's trip to a tropical resort. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas --
Houston chef Tiffani Janelle said she went to a resort in Mexico to enjoy her time with friends and to relax from her stressful job. But something happened that left her so angry and upset, she came home early to share her story.

During the weekend getaway at the Be Telum resort, Janelle said her view of paradise went south when she was handed the receipt for lunch and cocktails.

Janelle says her bill had the N-word inscribed on it.

"No one in my 35 years has said that to me to my face," Janelle said.

According to her, her group was immediately enraged.

"I think being in a country where in this country, in America, where they're considered minorities as well, it was just kind of a flabbergasting experience," she said. "We're just like, 'No, you need to understand why this is so bad. This is like the worst.'"

Janelle spoke with the manager, who told her the waitress made a mistake.

"We were the only black people present," she said. "It wasn't an accident. It was not a mistake. It was most intentional."

The group left Be Telum after the incident. A resort representative told Eyewitness News the waitress responsible for the slur had been working there for three weeks and was terminated, and that Janelle and her group were refunded for their entire stay and extended an invitation back.

To that, Janelle said, "No, thanks."

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyracismtravelmexicou.s. & worldTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Residents say trash can removal not helping litter problem
Women denied job after company says they have 'ghetto' names
Video: NYPD officer pulls over little driver, captures hearts
Man dedicates himself to teaching phys ed to kids with special needs
Controversy over high school dance team photo with police
More Society
Top Stories
Watch live: Mollie Tibbetts suspect in court
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Show More
Daughter saves mother who was pushed in front of moving train
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Driver arrested in attempted rape of Brooklyn woman
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
More News