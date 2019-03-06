Recycling pickup canceled in Mount Vernon, New York after trucks fail inspection

MOUNT VERNON, New York (WABC) -- Citywide recycling was canceled Wednesday and Thursday in Mount Vernon, Westchester County, and city officials warned garbage collection will be affected Thursday.
The reason: Eight of the city's functioning garbage trucks failed road-safety inspections Wednesday morning.
Only four trucks are available Thursday, and the city will try to collect garbage with its limited resources, a Mount Vernon Department of Public Works spokesperson said in a news conference Wednesday.
The development comes one day after a malfunctioning garbage truck crashed into a car before crashing into a Westchester County home.
Just last month, the mayor of Mount Vernon warned that half the city's garbage trucks don't work.
Officials say they hope to be able to get the garbage trucks back on the road by Friday or Saturday. Residents should be able to set recycling for collection next week.
