Rehearsals begin for Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in Manhattan

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Rehearsals begin Monday for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Broadway stars, celebrities and various performance groups will begin to prepare for the annual event.

This year there are worries over the weather's impact on the parade.

Under New York City law, balloons cannot fly if sustained winds exceed 23 miles per hour, or if gusts are stronger than 34 miles per hour.

If it is too windy, the balloons will be grounded and walked through the streets.

Back in 1997, on a very blustery Thanksgiving Day morning in New York City, the iconic Cat and the Hat balloon got caught up in some strong wind gusts. The balloon handlers couldn't control it and it blew into a lamppost, injuring four spectators.

In 1993, an off-duty police officer was struck after Sonic the Hedgehog hit a light post. The officer's shoulder was broken.

Injuries from an incident in 2005 -- in which a huge M&M balloon bounced off a building and hit a light pole, tearing part of the pole down -- weren't severe. An 11-year-old girl and her 26-year-old sister suffered a chipped tooth, a cut that needed stitches and bruises.

After the 1997 and 2005 accidents, the new safety strategies were adopted.

